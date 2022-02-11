California State Teachers Retirement System Has $181.95 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $181,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in 3M by 26.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,001,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,008,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.58. 3M has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

