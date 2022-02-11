California State Teachers Retirement System Has $208.71 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Boeing worth $208,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.52. 213,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,330. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day moving average is $214.58. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.