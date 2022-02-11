California State Teachers Retirement System Has $345.66 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,103 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $345,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

