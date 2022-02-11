California State Teachers Retirement System Has $373.52 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $373,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.94. 116,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,504. The company has a market capitalization of $377.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.