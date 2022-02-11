California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $227,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $86,472,670. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

