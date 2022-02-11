California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 164,054 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,548,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $575,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.38. 936,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,367,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

