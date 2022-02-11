Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ELY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 129,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,400. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

