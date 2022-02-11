Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 6.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.65. 53,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,868,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

