Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.09.

CCO stock opened at C$28.51 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.12.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

