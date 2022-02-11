Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s previous close.

STC opened at C$17.37 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$16.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction.

