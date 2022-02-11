Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 180,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.