Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.
NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 180,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
