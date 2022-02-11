Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock traded down C$2.54 on Friday, reaching C$33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.84. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$67.33.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.