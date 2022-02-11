Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $43.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 693,810 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,801,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,122 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 753,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.