Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,968,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 335,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,097. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

