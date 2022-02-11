CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in January

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNNXF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. CannAmerica Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

