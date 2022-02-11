CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in January

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CNNXF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. CannAmerica Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.