Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price decreased by Cowen from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.07.

Shares of WEED opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

