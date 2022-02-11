Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.60. 211,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 232,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $540.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 in the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $46,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

