Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Issues Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capstone Green Energy by 11,750.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.