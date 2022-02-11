Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,781 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.