Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,260 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GALT stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GALT. StockNews.com cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

