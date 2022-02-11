Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962 in the last 90 days.

