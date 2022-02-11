Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 196,479 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,479 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,935,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,691,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE AOMR opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

