Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Cinedigm Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

