Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $991,000 Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,265,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 860,552 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,241,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,794,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

ACEV opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

