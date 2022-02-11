Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $36.44 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Cardano has a total market cap of $36.44 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00193378 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00456955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,085,668,605 coins and its circulating supply is 33,592,646,022 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

