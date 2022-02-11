CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 670,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CTRE opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

