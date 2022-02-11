CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

