Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $224.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

