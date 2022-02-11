Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.17.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $224.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.32. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $663,945,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.