CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post $70.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.16 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $245.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $256.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $482.99 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $545.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 24,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,716. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

