Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB) Insider Sells A$360,000.00 in Stock

Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB) insider Paul Payne sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.28), for a total value of A$360,000.00 ($255,319.15).

The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Carnaby Resources

Carnaby Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Tick Hill gold project located in the Mount Isa Inlier of Queensland. The company was formerly known as Berkut Minerals Limited and changed its name to Carnaby Resources Limited.

