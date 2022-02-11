Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Shares Purchased by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned 0.58% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

