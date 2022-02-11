Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.