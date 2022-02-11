Carrier Global Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

