Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE CARR opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $228,420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

