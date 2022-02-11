Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,412,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.