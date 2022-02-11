Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Casa Systems worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

