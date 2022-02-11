Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Casella Waste Systems worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

