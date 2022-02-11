Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading Up 12%

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 114,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 91,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$43.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.