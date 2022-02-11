Caxton Associates LP Buys 47,049 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 363.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.16% of SandRidge Energy worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SD opened at $11.73 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

