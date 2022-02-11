Caxton Associates LP Has $752,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.80.

IT stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.25. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

