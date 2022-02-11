Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,863,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

