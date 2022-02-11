Caxton Associates LP Invests $605,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CUBE opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.