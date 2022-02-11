CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.81. CDW has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

