CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.81. CDW has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.
In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
About CDW
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.
