CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CDW by 64.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CDW by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

