CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Trading Down 2.9%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $188.75 and last traded at $189.07. Approximately 28,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 899,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day moving average is $191.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

