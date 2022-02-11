Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $15.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Celanese stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $128.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

