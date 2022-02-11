Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 270,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,838.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,037,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,388,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

