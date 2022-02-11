Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CPYYY remained flat at $$4.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

