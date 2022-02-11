Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.40.

NYSE:CCS opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

